Atripla approved by FDA for use in HIV-1 therapy

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow US firm Gilead Sciences say that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the co-developed Atripla (efavienz 600mg/ emtricitabine 200mg/ tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. The combined antiviral, which comprises three currently available anti-HIV products, was developed in a joint-venture the firms established in late 2004. Data from an ongoing trial of Atripla shows that, after 48 weeks, 84% of patients receiving a daily dose of the agent achieved and maintained viral load of less than 400 copies/ml, in comparison with 73% of patients treated with combined Combivir (lamivudine and zidovudine: owned by GlaxoSmithKline) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz). In addition, the firm said Atripla saw less discontinuation due to adverse events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze