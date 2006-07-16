Atripla approved by FDA for use in HIV-1 therapy

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow US firm Gilead Sciences say that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the co-developed Atripla (efavienz 600mg/ emtricitabine 200mg/ tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. The combined antiviral, which comprises three currently available anti-HIV products, was developed in a joint-venture the firms established in late 2004. Data from an ongoing trial of Atripla shows that, after 48 weeks, 84% of patients receiving a daily dose of the agent achieved and maintained viral load of less than 400 copies/ml, in comparison with 73% of patients treated with combined Combivir (lamivudine and zidovudine: owned by GlaxoSmithKline) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz). In addition, the firm said Atripla saw less discontinuation due to adverse events.