Auriculin In Acute Renal Failure

Scios Nova has announced that it has completed enrollment of patients into its Phase III trial of Auriculin (anaritide; atrial natriuretic peptide) for the treatment of acute renal failure, and that it hopes to present the results in the third quarter of 1995. The 500-patient clinical study has been conducted at more than 60 centers in the USA and Canada over a period of 25 months.

Scios Nova and development partner Genentech have said that upon completion of the analysis a decision will be made as to whether a New Drug Application will be filed, whether new trials will need to be carried out, or if the treatment is worth developing at all. The primary clinical endpoint of the study is a reduction in the number of patients requiring acute dialysis, although the trial will also include several secondary endpoints, including mortality, hospitalization and length of stay in the intensive care unit.