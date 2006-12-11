Australia OKs Shire's Solaraze for AK

UK-based drugmaker Shire says that the Australian Department of Health and Aging at the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved Soaraze (diclofenac sodium) 3% gel for the management of actinic keratosis. The disease is the most frequently occuring form of carcinoma, and is linked with a 10% risk of developing invasive squamous cell carcinoma.

Shire added that the product, which is marketed and sold under license from fellow UK firm SkyePharma, will be launched in Australia during 2007.