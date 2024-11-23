Bad News For Biotech As Cerestat Trial Suspended

There was further upset in the biotechnology sector on June 24 asCambridge Neuroscience and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced that they were calling a temporary halt to the accrual of new patients into their Phase III trial of Cerestat (aptiganel) in stroke patients. Shares in Cambridge Neuroscience fell by 59% on the day of the announcement to close at under $4. The stock had been as high as $14 in February.
Cerestat, a non-competitive glutamate (NMDA) receptor ion channel blocker, is leading the field among the excitatory amino acid antagonists as treatments for stroke and head injury.
The suspension came after a scheduled interim analysis of data from 368 patients in the trial, randomized to three groups (receiving placebo or one of two doses of the drug) who had completed seven-day post-treatment follow-up. During this review, concerns were raised over the risk-benefit ratio of drug treatment. Cambridge and Boehringer Ingelheim insist that the trial has not yet been abandoned, but say they now plan to collect further information and conduct an expanded risk-benefit analysis, on all of the approximately 600 patients enrolled to date, in order to assess clinical improvement and safety.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze