Bayer and CAS extend collaboration

German drugmaker Bayer says that it will continue working with the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), under a partnership which was established five years ago (Marketletters passim). The updated collaboration agreement, which extends the accord for a further five years, allows for an increase in the amount of joint research work, in addition to making provision for the presentation of awards to Chinese scientists as recognition for key achievements.

Bayer revealed that, to date, it has invested $1.2 million in the program, which incorporates researchers at top universities in China, adding that it has ear-marked a similar amount for the extended deal.

The company also said that representatives from its MaterialScience, HealthCare and CropScience divisions started meeting on October 19 with researchers from the CAS at a symposium in Changchun, in the north east of the country. The event covers a broad range of topics, ranging from nanotechnology to catalysis and process technology. A parallel meeting focuses on life sciences, with particular emphasis on examination of the science behind traditional Chinese medicines.