Bayer and J&J honored in US Presidential award

US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez has presented the Ron Brown Award for Corporate Leadership to two health care companies Bayer Corp (part of the German Bayer group) and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to SC Johnson & Son, at a White House ceremony.

Fully-funded by the private sector, the Ron Brown Award is the only Presidential Award recognizing companies for outstanding achievement in employee and community relations. Sponsored and managed by The Conference Board, a global research and business membership organization, the Award was established by President Clinton in honor of the late US Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown.

"Bayer, Johnson & Johnson and SC Johnson are all very deserving of this award," Mr Gutierrez said, noting that "these companies are helping the future leaders of our country develop the skills and talents necessary to compete and succeed in the 21st century. With their leadership, we will continue to create and sustain high paying jobs to maintain a prosperous economy, a safe environment and successful US businesses."