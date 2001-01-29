Bayer buys 8.5% stake in PPL Therapeutics

Bayer is looking to purchase an 8.5% stake in theScotland-headquartered transgenic firm PPL Therapeutics by buying over 4.6 million shares for just under L10 million ($14.6 million).
The subscription price of L2.15 per share represents a premium of 37.4% on the mid-market closing price of a share on August 15, 2000. This was the day before Bayer and PPL entered into a collaboration for the development of an aerosolized formulation of PPL's transgenically-produced alpha1-antitrypsin (rAAT), initially for patients with AAT deficiency-related emphysema and thereafter for those suffering with cystic fibrosis (Marketletter August 21, 2000).
New facility planned
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze