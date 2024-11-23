Bayer Invests In Wuppertal Site

Chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer of Germany is to invest 140 million Deutschemarks ($92.6 million) in a new technical center at its Wuppertal site in Germany.

Bayer says that it will develop new pharmaceutical active ingredients for worldwide application at the new facilities, which will be more efficient and versatile than those in use at present. The current facilities have been operating since the 1970s. The new facilities will also help to shorten development time for new products.

Horst Meyer, general manager of the business group, described the investment as "another important signal for the future of the Bayer site in Wuppertal, coming as it does shortly after the start of construction work on new chemical-scientific laboratories there."