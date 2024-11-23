Bayer Launches Acarbose In Canada

- Bayer has launched its new medication for the treatment of type II diabetes, Prandase (acarbose) in Canada. Acarbose, an alpha glucosidase inhibitor, slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates following a meal and "smooths" post-prandial glucose levels. The drug has been available in countries in Europe and Asia for several years, and was approved in the USA in September 1995, where it is called Precose.