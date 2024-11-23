Bayer Opens Pharma Plant In Pakistan

German chemicals and drugs major Bayer AG has brought on stream a newpharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan, aiming to strengthen its local capacity for tablet and cream-based treatments. The new production facility was built at a total cost of 230 million rupees (around $6 million). Bayer has been manufacturing in Pakistan for more than 30 years.
The line of products to be made at the new Karachi site include Bayer's antibiotic Ciprobay (ciprofloxacin), which is sold in Pakistan under the Ciproxin name, the malaria treatment Resochin, the antidiabetes drug Glucobay (acarbose) and the antihypertensive Adalat (nifedipine). Also to be produced at the site is the firm's broad-spectrum antifungal Canesten (clotrimazole), which Bayer says is the leading mycotic on the local market.
Speaking at the inauguration, Clemens Kaiser, head of Bayer's pharmaceutical operations in Asia, Africa, South America and eastern Europe, said the company has "great confidence" in Pakistan's business environment, especially health care.
