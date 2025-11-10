Bayer's Acarbose Approved In USA

The US regulatory authorities have approved Bayer's Precose (acarbose), an alpha glucosidase inhibitor, for the management of patients with Type II (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes. This is the first drug of this type to be approved in the USA, and is scheduled for launch in early January.
The drug is indicated as an adjunct to diet for lowering blood glucose in patients whose hyperglycemia cannot be managed by diet alone. It may also be used in combination with sulfonylurea agents. The drug's effect is to normalize post-prandial glucose levels and prevent the high and low concentrations which are associated with symptoms and long-term complications. Side effects include flatulence and diarrhea.
Bayer has a second alpha glucosidase inhibitor, miglitol, in Phase III clinical trials. This agent should be suitable for use in both Type I and Type II diabetics.
