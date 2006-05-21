Bayer's cPSA test fares well against tPSA

German drugmaker Bayer AG has welcomed data published in the April issue of the Journal of Urology that show its complexed Prostate Specific Antigen (cPSA) test methodogoly was better than the conventional total Prostate Specific Antigen (tPSA) procedures. Leverkeusen-headquartered Bayer noted that the cPSA test discovered more men with a high risk of cancer. In addition, the scientists calculated that using the cPSA instead of the tPSA test made it possible to reduce the number of required biopsies more than 10%. Bayer concluded that an elevated level of cPSA was a better indicator of prostate cancer.
