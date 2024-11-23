Saturday 23 November 2024

Bayer Scouting For Merger Partner?

23 June 1996

Helmut Loehr, Bayer's chief financial officer, indicated while addressing investors at a conference organized by Salomon Brothers in London that the chemical and pharmaceutical company is looking for a potential partner to merge with in the field of pharmaceuticals.

However, the group quickly moved to quell speculation that it was about to divest its pharmaceuticals business by saying that it has no immediate plans for a spin-off, although this was one option the company could consider. "We want to strengthen our health care business through internal as well as external growth, and a spin-off is one of many options," a company spokesperson said in a Reuters report.

The hype sent the company's stock upwards (see pages 8 and 9), and speculation grew that another megamerger, such as the formation of Novartis (Marketletters passim), could happen in the German camp. Hoechst's chairman, Jurgen Dormann, has also commented recently that a spin-off is one consideration for the future of its pharmaceutical business, Hoechst Marion Roussel (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze