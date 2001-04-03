Bayer takes full control of Yakuhin

Germany's Bayer has taken over full control of its Japanesepharmaceutical affiliate, Bayer Yakuhin, as a result of terminating a joint venture agreement with Takeda Chemical Industries and Welfide Corp, reports Pharma Japan. Yakuhin's chairman, Knut Kleedehn, said that the change in status "is a key step in shaping up Bayer in Japan to pursue new business opportunities with full flexibility."

Acquisitions in the offing?

He went on to say that, with Yakuhin becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary, the firm is now "much better positioned to actively participate in the consolidation of the Japanese pharmaceutical industry." Mr Kleedehn added that "it is important for us to ensure taking the initiative for our company" when it wishes to merge with or acquire another firm.