Bayer To Produce Aspirin In Moscow

German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer is to produce aspirin in Moscow under a cooperation agreement with Suramed, a company set up by Ciba of Switzerland and the Russian firm, MBA. The initial volume of production will be 20 million tablets, enough to meet Russian domestic market requirement in full. The aspirin produced in Russia will cost 10% to 15% less than that imported from Germany.

Suramed president Leonid Shishenko has said that raw materials for aspirin production and packaging would come from Germany, and that Bayer would be providing know-how and training.

The volume of German investment in the project and the deal on profit-sharing have not been disclosed, though Mr Shishenko said the "greater part" of the profit would go to Bayer in line with its contribution.