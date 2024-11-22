Bayer To Produce Aspirin In Moscow

German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer is to produce aspirin in Moscow under a cooperation agreement with Suramed, a company set up by Ciba of Switzerland and the Russian firm, MBA. The initial volume of production will be 20 million tablets, enough to meet Russian domestic market requirement in full. The aspirin produced in Russia will cost 10% to 15% less than that imported from Germany.
Suramed president Leonid Shishenko has said that raw materials for aspirin production and packaging would come from Germany, and that Bayer would be providing know-how and training.
The volume of German investment in the project and the deal on profit-sharing have not been disclosed, though Mr Shishenko said the "greater part" of the profit would go to Bayer in line with its contribution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze