Bayer Yakuhin files Fosrenol in Japan

Bayer Yakuhin, the Japanese subsidiary of German drug major Bayer, has submitted a marketing application for Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in Japan. Bayer Yakuhin received an exclusive license from Shire in December, 2003 to develop and sell Fosrenol in Japan and has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials there.

Fosrenol is a non-aluminium, non-calcium-based phosphate binder and is currently sold in 15 countries, including the USA, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland, and launches are ongoing across the world, the firm noted.