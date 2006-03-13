Beyetta diabetes label expansion sought

US drugmakers Amylin Pharmaceutical and Eli Lilly say they have submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration seeking an expanded indication for the drug Byetta (exenatide) as an addition to thiazolidinediones-based drugs, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The drug is an incretin mimetic which mediates the glucose-lowering effects of human incretin hormones such as glucagon-like peptide-1 that are secreted in response to food intake.

It first received FDA approval last year (Marketletter May 9, 2005) as a therapeutic addition to the commonly prescribed diabetes medications metformin and a sulfonylurea.