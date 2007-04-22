Biogen's Avonex: most cost-effective INF-beta

US drugmaker Biogen Idec says that one-year data presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy's 2007 annual meeting show that Avonex (interferon beta-1a) is cost-effective compared to other interferon beta treatments for multiple sclerosis. Using an analysis of medical and pharmacy costs, the research found that patients on Avonex, the most prescribed MS therapy worldwide, have the lowest total one-year cost to a health plan when compared to other interferon-beta treatments.
Researchers analyzed 10,622 patients over one year to assess how demographic, administrative and clinical variables affect MS costs and utilization patterns and to examine the economic impact of treating the condition. The independent data contained in MS Benchmarks, the retrospective, claims-based, observational study, showed that patients treated with Avonex had the lowest average one-year cost compared to patients receiving other interferon-betas. It has been estimated that the total annual economic burden of MS in the USA exceeds $6.8 billion with a lifetime cost of $2.2 million per patient.
The MS Benchmarks analysis showed the total costs over one year to MS patients on interferon beta therapy were: Avonex, $19,896.15; Serono's Rebif (interferon beta-1a), $22,207.85; and Bayer/Schering's Betaseron (interferon beta-1b), $21,073.33. Biogen noted that, in addition, Avonex patients were more likely to refill their prescriptions (average 9.6 times per year versus 8.1 and 8.2 times per year for other therapies) and were less likely to use certain concomitant medications.
