Biogen Starts Trials Of Gelsolin For Respiratory Disease

Biogen has started a Phase I clinical trial in the UK of gelsolin, a potential treatment for certain obstructive respiratory diseases. The trial is being conducted at a single site in the UK in healthy volunteers.
Gelsolin is a recombinant form of a natural actin-severing agent that is thought to work by reducing airway mucus viscosity in patients with respiratory diseases like cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis. Actin is released when cells die, for example during infections, and can increase the viscosity of mucus. This can cause severe respiratory problems in patients already compromised by respiratory disease.
Gelsolin could be a competitor to Genentech's recombinant DNase product Pulmozyme (dornase alfa), which also thins mucus. Pulmozyme is already marketed for CF but was found to be ineffective in chronic bronchitis (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze