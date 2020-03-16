Herceptin biosimilar Herzuma now available in the USA

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and partner South Korea’s Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 091990) today announced that Herzuma (trastuzumab-pkrb) for Injection, a biosimilar to Roche’s blockbuster Herceptin, is now available in the USA with the same indications as the reference product including: adjuvant and metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.
In these indications, patients should be selected for therapy based on a US Food and Drug Administration-approved companion diagnostic for a trastuzumab product.
These adds to Netherlands-incorporated Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and India’s Biocon (BSE: 532523) launch of Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst) in the USA in December last year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) also launched its Herceptin biosimilar, Trazimera, earlier this year. Several other biosimilars have been approved by the FDA but not yet launched.
