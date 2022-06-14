Sunday 24 November 2024

Organon enters into biosimilars deal with Henlius

14 June 2022
Recently-launched Organon (NYSE: OGN), a women’s health company with expertise in biosimilar commercialization, made an announcement on Monday.

The New Jersey-based company revealed that it has entered into an agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech (HK: 2696), whereby Organon will license commercialization rights for biosimilar candidates referencing Perjeta (pertuzumab, HLX11) and Prolia/Xgeva (denosumab, HLX14).

"Our goal is to help more patients gain access to treatments for breast cancer and osteoporosis"Organon will acquire exclusive global commercialization rights except for China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

