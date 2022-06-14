Organon enters into biosimilars deal with Henlius

Recently-launched Organon (NYSE: OGN), a women’s health company with expertise in biosimilar commercialization, made an announcement on Monday.
The New Jersey-based company revealed that it has entered into an agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech (HK: 2696), whereby Organon will license commercialization rights for biosimilar candidates referencing Perjeta (pertuzumab, HLX11) and Prolia/Xgeva (denosumab, HLX14).
"Our goal is to help more patients gain access to treatments for breast cancer and osteoporosis"Organon will acquire exclusive global commercialization rights except for China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze