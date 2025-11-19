Wednesday 19 November 2025

BIOTECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT STRATEGIES

14 March 1994

The downward re-rating of the pharmaceutical sector presents an opportunity for investors in the sector to look at emerging growth environments, particularly the biotechnology sector, says a report by Duncan Moore and James McKean of Morgan Stanley.

However, note the analysts, there are risks inherent in investing in such a small emerging area. The risks can be catagorized in three ways: scientific, financial and execution.

The scientific risk, which was much more evident in the very early days of the sector, has to a large extent been removed in the USA, as the level of understanding of the technology has risen among industry observers. In effect, this negates, at least in part, the chances that unrealistic claims or incomplete approaches are accepted when investment is sought. In the UK, things are slightly different, say the analysts. This is due to the fact that valuations of companies seem to be similar irrespective of prospects because comparative valuations have to be used when determining a listed price.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze