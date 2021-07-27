AAIC 2021 offers timely chance for look at Aduhelm data

At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place in Colorado, USA, newly-approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) is understandably the main focus of attention.

The first Alzheimer’s medicine in decades, developers Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523) have received plaudits from the dementia community, while also facing controversy over supposed off-the-record regulatory interactions leading up to approval.

At AAIC 2021, the attention is placed firmly on the data, with the drugmakers presenting four virtual posters that showcase data from its extensive trial program.