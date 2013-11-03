AASLD meeting highlights: Gilead’s sofosbuvir, Janssen’s simeprevir and Boehringer’s faldaprevir

Among research results released at this week at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (The Liver Meeting 2013) taking place in Washington DC, US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) presented new data on its sofosbuvir and Janssen on simeprevir in the treatment of hepatitis C.

The market for hepatitis C drugs may reach more than $100 billion over a decade, according to Bloomberg, with Gilead, Janssen, AbbVie and others all also positioning themselves in the sector with new candidates in the pipeline.

Gilead presented two studies, the Phase III VALENCE study and the Phase II LONESTAR-2 study, evaluating the investigational once-daily nucleotide analogue sofosbuvir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among patients infected with genotype 3 HCV.