AASLD meeting highlights: Gilead’s sofosbuvir, Janssen’s simeprevir and Boehringer’s faldaprevir

Among research results released at this week at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (The Liver Meeting 2013) taking place in Washington DC, US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) presented new data on its sofosbuvir and Janssen on simeprevir in the treatment of hepatitis C.
The market for hepatitis C drugs may reach more than $100 billion over a decade, according to Bloomberg, with Gilead, Janssen, AbbVie and others all also positioning themselves in the sector with new candidates in the pipeline.
Gilead presented two studies, the Phase III VALENCE study and the Phase II LONESTAR-2 study, evaluating the investigational once-daily nucleotide analogue sofosbuvir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among patients infected with genotype 3 HCV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze