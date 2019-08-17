AbbVie nabs FDA approval for oral RA therapy JAK inhibitor Rinvoq

Discovered and developed by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Rinvoq (upadacitinib) marks the second US Food and Drug Administration approval of a targeted immunomodulator (TIM) therapy for the company this year, and provides a back up to its mega blockbuster drug Humira (adalimumab).
Under its priority review system, the FDA approved Rinvoq, a 15mg, once-daily oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate (MTX-IR). Rinvoq is expected to be available in the USA in late August 2019, said AbbVie, whose shares gained 2.3% to $64.43 by close on Friday following the news.
Filling the Humira gap
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze