Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 16

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
18 August 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

M&A news last week featured Jazz Pharmaceuticals buying US biotech firm Cavion along with its CX-8998, a neurological drug being developed as a treatment for essential tremor. Research news included Deciphera presenting positive results for ripretinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumors and AstraZeneca’s release of new data on Lynparza in the ovarian cancer setting. There were also a bunch of US Food and Drug Administration approvals, including Roche gaining clearance of its Rozlytrek for NSCLC in both adults and adolescents. Also, the agency approved AbbVie’s Rinvoq for rheumatoid arthritis.

Experimental Jazz sounds a new not with Cavion acquisition

In its last two acquisition forays Jazz Pharmaceuticals has bought oncology companies, but last week’s purchase of  Cavion marks a return to its central nervous system roots, noted Lisa Urquhart on Vantage, the editorial arm of the Evaluate group, but pointing out that the move is not without risk.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
With trial win, Deciphera diverges from Blueprint
13 August 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs FDA approval for oral RA therapy JAK inhibitor Rinvoq
17 August 2019
Biotechnology
Biosimilars taking a toll on AbbVie, but sales still beat forecasts
26 July 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie dips into STING pathway field with buy of Mavupharma
15 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze