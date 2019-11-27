Rinvoq price latest to fall foul of ICER reckoning

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) frequently comes under fire for the money – well in excess of $100 billion – that it has earned from its mega blockbuster arthritis drug Humira (adalimumab).

Having this year gained US approval for Rinvoq (upadacitinib), seen as AbbVie’s successor to Humira, the Chicago-based company is already facing criticism over the price of the new product.

'Modestly more effective' than Humira