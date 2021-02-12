Wednesday 19 November 2025

AC Immune's Alzheimer's vaccine generates potent anti-pTau Antibody response

Biotechnology
12 February 2021
Shares of AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) rose nearly 50% yesterday, and were up a further 15% at $8.43 pre-market today, after the Swiss biotech released positive data for its investigational Alzheimer’s vaccine.

AC Immune announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial evaluating its first-in-class anti-phospho-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). ACI-35.030 vaccination generated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau in 100% of older patients with early AD, achieving antibody levels several orders of magnitude higher than pre-vaccination levels. No clinically relevant adverse events were observed.

AC Immune and strategic partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), believe these interim findings from the first two dosing groups support plans to advance the development of ACI-35.030 for the treatment of AD.

