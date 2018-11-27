Anchiano poaches Takeda exec as CMO

Israel and USA-based biotech Anchiano Therapeutics (TASE: ANCN) today announced the appointment of David Kerstein, as the company’s new chief medical officer (CMO).
Dr Kerstein is an accomplished physician experienced in leading clinical drug development programs for oncology therapies, noted Anchiano.
“We are thrilled to have David, a skilled medical lead and accomplished clinical drug strategist, join our team at Anchiano,” said Frank Haluska, president and chief executive of Anchiano Therapeutics. “We look forward to his medical leadership.”
