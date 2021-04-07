Antibodies persist six months after second Moderna COVID-19 jab

Antibody activity remained high in all age groups beyond six months after the second dose of Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Phase I results show that antibodies that were elicited by COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna persisted through six months after the second dose, as detected by three distinct serologic assays.
Ongoing studies are monitoring immune responses beyond six months as well as determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants.
