ASCO 22: Promising early data for next-gen CAR T-cell therapy

A new kind of therapy which raises the prospect of an off-the-shelf approach to CAR T-cell treatment has scored an early-stage win, lifting shares in developer Adicet Bio (Nasdaq: ACET).

The Californian firm is developing ADI-001, a gamma-delta T-cell therapy which generated positive top-line data in late 2021, showing three of the four lymphoma patients treated went into remission.

Now, ahead of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22), the company has provided further data, up to the ASCO cut-off point of February 14.