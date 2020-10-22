AstraZeneca coronavirus trial continues in Brazil, despite enrollee death

The Brazilian arm of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study will continue, notwithstanding the death of a participant, the country’s health authority ANSIVA said on Wednesday.

It is believed that the enrollee was given a placebo, not the vaccine candidate, AZD1222, and an independent committee has recommended that the trial, which is about 80% enrolled, should continue.

With the US arm of the multi-site study still on hold following a separate incident in September, the continuation of the Brazilian component could be key to the firm’s ambitious timeline for approval and distribution.