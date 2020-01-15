B-MS company focus: big changes, big chances

When Dr Edward Squibb rented space in a Brooklyn brownstone in 1858, nobody could have predicted what his new pharma venture would evolve into.

Squibb’s 1989 merger with Bristol-Myers, itself founded a century before, in New York, would create the world’s second largest drugmaker at the time.

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) remains one of the most significant global pharma firms, with a market cap of around $150 billion. In 2018, prior to its acquisition of Celgene, full year revenues were up 9% at $22.6 billion.