B-MS company focus: big changes, big chances

When Dr Edward Squibb rented space in a Brooklyn brownstone in 1858, nobody could have predicted what his new pharma venture would evolve into.
Squibb’s 1989 merger with Bristol-Myers, itself founded a century before, in New York, would create the world’s second largest drugmaker at the time.
Today, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) remains one of the most significant global pharma firms, with a market cap of around $150 billion. In 2018, prior to its acquisition of Celgene, full year revenues were up 9% at $22.6 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze