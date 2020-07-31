Sunday 24 November 2024

Bavencio Inlyta combo secures UK funding in kidney cancer

Biotechnology
31 July 2020
bavencio_merck_large

A positive reimbursement decision has paved the way for Bavencio (avelumab) plus Inlyta (axitinib) to be made available for people with kidney cancer in the UK.

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)  won European approval for the combination as a first-line treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in late 2019.

While the combo has been available since then through the UK’s Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS), the decision secures long-term funding through the Cancer Drugs Fund, a special resource for oncology treatments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Bavencio approval hailed as major paradigm shift
1 July 2020
Biotechnology
European regulator to consider Bavencio as first-line bladder cancer option
22 June 2020
Biotechnology
ASCO 2020: Bavencio's big day in bladder cancer
29 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Longer road ahead for kidney disease candidate
25 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze