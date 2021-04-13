BeiGene unveils new Phase III data for tislelizumab

Sino-American biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has announced encouraging results from a planned interim analysis of the Phase III RATIONALE 303 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab compared to docetaxel as second- or third-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Nevertheless, the company’s shares dipped 2.9% to HK$178.00 by close of trading today.
The results were released in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. A supplemental biologics application (sBLA) based on these results from the RATIONALE 303 trial was accepted in March 2021 and is currently under regulatory review in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze