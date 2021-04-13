BeiGene unveils new Phase III data for tislelizumab

Sino-American biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has announced encouraging results from a planned interim analysis of the Phase III RATIONALE 303 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab compared to docetaxel as second- or third-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Nevertheless, the company’s shares dipped 2.9% to HK$178.00 by close of trading today.

The results were released in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. A supplemental biologics application (sBLA) based on these results from the RATIONALE 303 trial was accepted in March 2021 and is currently under regulatory review in China.