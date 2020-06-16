Bimekizumab skin clearance data impress at AAD 2020

Detailed data for bimekizumab show strong efficacy in psoriasis, raising the prospect that UCB’s (Euronext: UCB) dual IL-17 blocker could make a bigger splash in the market than had been expected.

Belgium’s largest drugmaker has seen a near one-fifth share price bump since announcing the data, which are being presented at the online American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting.

Results from the Phase III BE VIVID and BE READY trials show significant skin clearance at week 16, with a rapid response after one dose, and durability of response of up to a year.