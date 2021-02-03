Biogen posts fourth quarter and full-year results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has reported revenues of $2.8 billion, hitting most analysts’ forecasts on the nose and bringing the total for the year to $13.4 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the final quarter saw earnings per share of $2.32, making $24.80 for the year.

Biogen’s results were dragged down by lower revenues from its multiple sclerosis portfolio, with income from Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) falling by nearly a quarter, to $1.8 billion.