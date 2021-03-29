BMS' latest Opdivo submission validated by EMA

US drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for Opdivo (nivolumab) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with surgically resected, high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma.
The application is based on results from CheckMate -274, the first positive Phase III trial of an immunotherapy in this setting, which demonstrated increased disease-free survival with Opdivo versus placebo, regardless of patients’ PD-L1 expression levels.
Opdivo was generally well tolerated in the trial, with a safety profile that was consistent with previously-reported studies in patients with solid tumors.
