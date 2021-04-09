BMS present mixed Opdivo and Yervoy data in ESCC

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced top-line results from the Phase III CheckMate -648 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy or alongside Yervoy (ipilimumab) in unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful benefit for the primary and secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 and in the all-randomized patient population at the pre-specified interim analysis.

Additionally, Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review (BICR) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1.