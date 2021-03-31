Sunday 24 November 2024

EC approves Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo

31 March 2021
The European Commission has approved Cabometyx (cabozantinib), from French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).

This decision marks the first approval for Cabometyx in combination with another therapy in Europe and the third indication of Cabometyx in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The news saw Ipsen’s shares rise 4.6% to 73.20 euros by early afternoon, having hit a hit of 75.05 euros in early trading.

“Today’s EC approval for the use of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo provides an important new first-line treatment option for patients living with advanced renal cell carcinoma,” said Howard Mayer, executive vice president and head of R&D at Ipsen, adding: “At Ipsen, we’re proud that this, now approved, treatment option not only addresses key efficacy benefits, but also the need to maintain quality of life for patients. We look forward to collaborating with a broad range of European stakeholders to bring this unique combination to eligible patients living with advanced renal cell carcinoma.”

