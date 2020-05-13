Boehringer buys rights to CDR-Life retinal disease compounds

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss biotech firm CDR-Life to research and develop antibody fragment-based therapeutics for geographic atrophy (GA).

GA is a progressive, irreversible retinal disease that occurs in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for which there is no current treatment.

Together, with Boehringer Ingelheim’s expertise in the therapeutic development of biologics and CDR-Life’s strong know-how in antibody engineering, the two companies will progress CDR-Life’s pre-clinical candidate, with the aim to preserve sight for patients with GA.