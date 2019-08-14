'Breakthrough' status for Calquence for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for Calquence (acalabrutinib) as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. the drug’s developer, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), announced this morning.
José Baselga, executive vice president, Oncology R&D, at the Anglo-Swedish pharma major, said: “This is an important regulatory milestone for our work in hematology and for patients living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a life-threatening disease. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation acknowledges the growing body of evidence that supports Calquenceas a highly-selective Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor with the potential to offer patients a new, differentiated, chemotherapy-free treatment option with a favorable safety profile.”
The designation also paves the way for speedy approval of an important added indication for the drug, which has already been approved by the FDA and other regulatory agencies for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze