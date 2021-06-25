Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Additional manufacturing site for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

Biotechnology
25 June 2021

The European Medicines Agency’s ’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved an additional manufacturing site for the production of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary.

The site, located in Anagni, Italy, is operated by Catalent Anagni, and will perform finished product manufacturing.

The site is expected to support the continued supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in the European Union.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the site can become operational immediately.

