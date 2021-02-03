BRIEF—BMS and Rockefeller University in COVID-19 MAb deal

Bristol Myers Squibb and the Rockefeller University have announced that they have entered into a license agreement.

The US pharma company has been granted a global exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Rockefeller’s novel monoclonal antibody (MAb) duo treatment that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for therapy or prevention of COVID-19.

Phase I trials to assess dosing for IV and subcutaneous formulations, and to assess safety for the MAb duo, were initiated by Rockefeller in mid-January.