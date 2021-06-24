Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Catalent to acquire RheinCell Therapeutics

24 June 2021

Catalent, a US provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Germany-based RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH, a developer and manufacturer of GMP-grade human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Upon completion, the acquisition will build upon Catalent’s existing custom cell therapy process development and manufacturing capabilities with proprietary GMP cell lines for iPSC-based therapies.

RheinCell’s current employees will join Catalent’s Cell & Gene Therapy business.

The deal will enable Catalent to offer the building blocks to scale iPSC-based cell therapies while reducing barriers to entry to the clinic for therapeutic companies and is expected to close before the end of 2021, subject to customary conditions.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

