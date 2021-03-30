BRIEF—Celonic and CureVac tie up to produce COVID-19 vaccine

CureVac has announced a partnership with fellow Germany-headquartered Celonic Group for the production of CureVac’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

CureVac’s coronavirus vaccine candidate will be manufactured at Celonic’s state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility for biologics and ATMPs, in Heidelberg, Germany. In total Celonic will be prepared to manufacture more than 100 million doses of CVnCoV. More than 50 million doses are expected to be produced before the end of 2021. Under the terms of the initial agreement, technology and knowledge transfer is already underway. The commercial supply agreement includes manufacturing of the mRNA drug substance as well as LNP formulation of the bulk drug product.

CureVac reaffirms an expected output capacity of its broad European manufacturing network of up to 300 million doses in 2021.