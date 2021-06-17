Phase III data show CureVac vaccine missing moving target

German vaccines developer CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) saw its shares halve in value overnight, after the firm announced its coronavirus vaccine had failed late-stage testing.

The company is developing mRNA-based vaccines for the novel coronavirus, and has already secured considerable interest from governments, including a 50 million dose order from the UK.

Now the program appears in doubt, after results from the second interim analysis of its pivotal Phase IIb/III study showed vaccine efficacy of 47%, below the level required for statistical success.