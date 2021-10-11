Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—EMA evaluating Ronapreve as COVID-19 therapy

Biotechnology
11 October 2021

The European Medicines Agency said today it has started evaluating an application for marketing authorization for the monoclonal antibody combination Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) submitted by Swiss pharma giant is Roche.

Ronapreve, co-developed by the USA’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Roche, is intended for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19, and for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.

The EMA will assess the benefits and risks of Ronapreve under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion within two months, depending on the robustness of the data submitted and whether further information is required to support the evaluation.

Such a short timeframe is only possible because the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has already reviewed data on the medicine during a  rolling review.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New approval for Roche and Chugai's Ronapreve in Japan
5 November 2021
Biotechnology
Roche progresses Ronapreve approval in Australia
24 August 2021
Biotechnology
Japan is first country to approve COVID-19 cocktail Ronapreve
20 July 2021
Biotechnology
Roche's Ronapreve reduces viral load in a week among hospitalized COVID-19 patients
1 October 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze