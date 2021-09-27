WHO backs Ronapreve, and calls for equitable access to the COVID-19 cocktail

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the addition of another therapeutic – Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab; known as REGEN-COV in the USA) - to the world’s arsenal against COVID-19, but urges producing companies and governments to address the high price and limited production of the antibody combination and ensure safe and appropriate handling of the medicine.
Given the high cost and low availability of the combination therapy, the global health agency UNITAID is negotiating with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), which has developed and is marketing the cocktail together with US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), for lower prices and equitable distribution across all regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO is also in discussions with the company for a donation and distribution of the drug through United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), following allocation criteria set by the WHO.
Ronapreve generated global sales of $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021, mostly in the USA, up from $439 million in the first quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze