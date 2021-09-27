WHO backs Ronapreve, and calls for equitable access to the COVID-19 cocktail

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the addition of another therapeutic – Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab; known as REGEN-COV in the USA) - to the world’s arsenal against COVID-19, but urges producing companies and governments to address the high price and limited production of the antibody combination and ensure safe and appropriate handling of the medicine.

Given the high cost and low availability of the combination therapy, the global health agency UNITAID is negotiating with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), which has developed and is marketing the cocktail together with US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), for lower prices and equitable distribution across all regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO is also in discussions with the company for a donation and distribution of the drug through United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), following allocation criteria set by the WHO.

Ronapreve generated global sales of $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021, mostly in the USA, up from $439 million in the first quarter.