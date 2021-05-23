BRIEF—FDA accepts Takeda's maribavir NDA for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review a New Drug Application (NDA) for maribavir, submitted by Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in those that are refractory with or without resistance (R/R), in solid organ transplant (SOT) or hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients.



This is an inflection year for Takeda’s pipeline with up to six regulatory submissions and four potential approvals anticipated by the end of fiscal year 2021.

If approved, maribavir has the potential to change the treatment landscape for post-transplant CMV, and the acceptance of this regulatory application is an important milestone on maribavir’s path forward, Takeda noted.